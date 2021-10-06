Nashik, Oct 6 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 96 fresh COVID-19 cases while 92 patients recovered, health officials said.

The tally of infections in the Nashik district now stands at 4,08,952 while the death toll reached 8,642 with one more patient succumbing to the COVID-19 infection.

The number of recoveries in the Nashik district now stands at 3,99,406, the officials said. With 4,429 more tests, the number of samples tested so far in the district went up to 26,11,578.

