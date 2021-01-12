Nashik, Jan 12 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,12,789 with the single-day addition of 114 such patients on Tuesday, health officials said.

The virus claimed three more lives which took the death toll in the district to 2,016, they said.

Of these, two patients were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC)s areas and one from another part of the district.

So far, 1,09,365 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery - 292 of them on Tuesday, the officials said.

As many as 4,60,145 swabs have been tested till date, of which 1,638 were examined in the last 24 hours, they added.

