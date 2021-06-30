Nashik, Jun 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,94,456 with the addition of 132 cases on Wednesday, health officials said.

The virus claimed six lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 8,349, they said.

As 118 patients recuperated, the recovery count of Nashik climbed to 3,83,634.

A total of 11,960 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which pushed the overall test count to 19,73,073, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)