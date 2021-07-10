Nashik, Jul 10 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases reached 3,96,165 in Nashik on Saturday after 134 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw four deaths and 171 recoveries, an official said.

The district's toll now stands at 8,424 and the number of people discharged post recovery is 3,86,003, the official informed.

With 8,346 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 20,67,553, he said.

