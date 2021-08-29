Nashik, Aug 29 (PTI) The coronavirus infection count in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday rose to 4,05,252 with the addition of 90 cases, health officials said.

The virus claimed two lives in the district in the last 24 hours, which took the death toll to 8,574, they said.

So far, 3,95,718 patients have been discharged from hospitals after they recuperated from the infection, of whom 106 recovered on Sunday.

As many as 24,43,585 samples have been tested till date and 4,228 of them were tested during the day alone, the officials said.

