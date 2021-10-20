Nashik, Oct 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,10,224 with the addition of 115 new cases on Wednesday, a district official said.

With one person succumbing to COVID-19, the death toll mounted to 8,661.

A total of 82 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the Nashik district to 4,00,785.

With 6,161 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in the district went up to 26,91,294.

