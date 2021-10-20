From its inception, Member Access Processing has been managed and directed by the current President & Chief Executive Officer, Cyndie Martini. Principal executive and director Martini spearheaded Member Access Pacific's (now Member Access Processing) entry into the credit union card and ATM processing arena - the first and only credit union League (Washington CU League) nationally to resell Visa Debit Processing Services (DPS) as a "collectively" priced card processing solution.

Ms. Martini has managed and directed successful credit union card and ATM portfolios, marketing programs, and business strategies for over twenty-two years. A ten-year member of The Washington Credit Union League and League Services Inc. (LSI), Martini has the requisite knowledge and experience to continue expanding and developing a national business in scope and balanced for growth and profitability. In addition to her expertise in card and ATM services and portfolio consulting, Martini has over 35 years of marketing, sales, strategic planning, advertising, and card technology experience and is recognized as a specialist in the field of card and network systems. In that capacity, she has captured the interest of the credit union industry and continues to develop important relationships with members of the buying community.

Here is an Exclusive Interview of Cyndie. Read till the end for key takeaways.

What motivated you to start Member Access Processing? How did the idea come about?

In the early 90's I was asked to develop and manage a new credit card program for a credit union employer. I became passionate about the payments business and its impact on the credit union and its members. As my knowledge grew, I looked for opportunities to assist credit unions nationally develop and grow profitable portfolios, institute best practices, and design teams dedicated to superior member service.

The Idea: Before Y2K, a local payments processor experienced a dramatic downturn in product support and service. To provide processor options for future credit union consideration, I was asked to conduct an RFP for WA State credit unions during my tenure with the Northwest Credit Union Association, formerly the Washington Credit union League. As an RFP contributor and roll-out of a new processor platform, Visa Debit Processing Service (DPS) technology solutions exceeded the existing processor technology. Our mutual interest to serve the credit union industry nationally led to the development of a highly successful reseller relationship between Visa DPS (VISA) and Member Access Processing, LLC (MAP), (Currence LLC) over the past twenty-four years, and position as the only reseller of Visa DPS processing services to financial institutions nationally.

What was your mission at the beginning of starting your business?

To soundly serve credit unions in the mission of serving their members through superior service and technology.

What do you attribute your success to? Is there a trait you have or a person who helped you along the way?

Hiring and advancing culturally aligned industry leaders

Remaining consistent in our mission and purpose:

Superior service (77+ NPS over past five years)

Annual Client Survey scores: For over 15 years, we have received > 4.5 out of 5

Price aggregate model designed to provide client financial value and shareholder return on investment

Future-oriented solutions and business partners that advance the competitive positioning and profitability of our clients.

When times get tough, what would you say motivates you to keep going? To not hit the snooze button and to keep fighting for your goals.

Everyone has difficult times. Personally, I believe attitude is everything - so I strive to stay positive and open to all options, embrace change where needed and gain input from other leaders or business partners.

My first Clifton Strength (Strength Finders) is "Achiever." I strive to stay personally and professionally motivated and like to see projects completed and successful. I stay focused on the end goal as I work through the issues.

Employees are one of the most important players to succeed in business. What do you look for in an employee?

Cultural alignment

Leadership qualities:

i) Strategic & Critical Thinking ii) Interpersonal Communication

iii) Authenticity & Self-Awareness

iv) Open-Mindedness & Creativity v) Flexibility vi) Responsibility & Dependability

vii) A mindful individual

c) Industry knowledge/skills

What is unique about your business? Is there a competitive advantage that you have over the rest?

Superior service has been our foundational attribute

Maintaining a focus on our mission, culture, and fundamentals

Superior technology

Staunch reputation

Have you ever gotten a disappointed client or customer? If so, how did you handle the situation?

Yes! Payments industry technology and systems are an imperfect science. Client conversions, daily portfolio issues, product installs and enhancements, advancing technology, etc. - all are at risk for errors. Our team knows the client is experiencing stress and concern with each service call or email. We have an internal mantra "Be the Member," because the member often solves the client. If we understand the impact on the client-member experience, we better understand the significance and impact. We have a client SLA with response timelines that are regularly practiced and monitored. Timely, comprehensive resolution of all issues is required throughout the company.

Is there any resource or resources that helped you on your journey to becoming a business owner?

I have been a Vistage member for five (5) years. Vistage resources and my personal Vistage group have aided me tremendously through Leadership and operational issues. One of the gaps I worked to solve as a CEO was finding the right business partners and processes to develop and maintain desired cultural systems, build and appropriately message our Board, management, and the team regarding annual business strategy. I have employed many consultants who have delivered great insights, ideas, and education to shape the organization further.

What are the three best pieces of advice that you would give to anyone starting a business? What do they need to know from the very beginning?

First, define your foundation – For me, it begins and ends with culture. From day 1, a service culture was our focus and foundational strength.

Servant Leadership and walking your culture

Not just talking about your culture is fundamental to employee happiness, retention, and overall corporate success.

Hire diverse Leadership and team members who are culturally aligned

Knowledge and skill are excellent, but I have found that a diverse team with the strength and freedom to share their views, ideas, and visions will build impressive organizational muscle and generate new opportunities and ideas faster and easier - a win-win for all!

During weekly leadership team meetings and planning sessions, I try always to leave my influence at the door and only use it to provide guidance or structure.

Establishing corporate fundamentals that are regularly practiced and reviewed builds cohesiveness amongst team members and a common language and foundation for daily actions and conflict resolution.