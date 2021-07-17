Nashik, Jul 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,01,084 on Saturday with the addition of 138 cases, while the day also saw eight deaths and 104 recoveries, an official said.

The district has so far seen 8,466 deaths and the number of people discharged stands at 3,91,074, he said.

With 17,209 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 21,42,544, he said.

