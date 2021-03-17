Nashik, Mar 17 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra rose to 1,38,466 after 2,146 people were detected with the infection on Wednesday, while the day also saw nine deaths and 697 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 2,193 and the number of people discharged is 1,25,422, he said.

With 5,592 samples being examined on Wednesday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,93,926, he added.

