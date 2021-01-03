Nashik, Jan 3 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 tally rose by 257 on Sunday to reach 1,10,882, while the day also saw nine deaths and 174 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district is 1,983 and the recovery count is 1,07,150, he said.

With 2,027 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,44,120, he said.

