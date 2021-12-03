Nashik, Dec 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,12,549 after 28 cases were detected on Friday, while one death took the toll to 8,727, an official said.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Karnataka To Hold Random COVID-19 Tests For College, School Students.

So far, 4,03,362 people have been discharged post recovery, including 39 on Friday, he said.

Also Read | 28 Women Officers Deployed on Different Warships, Says Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

With 4,414 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 28,88,655, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)