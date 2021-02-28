Nashik, Feb 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 1,22,810 after 481 cases were added on Sunday, while the toll rose by four and the recovery count by 186, an official said.

The district has so far seen 2,105 deaths, while 1,17,555 people have been discharged, he added.

With 1,656 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Nashik reached 5,42,452.

