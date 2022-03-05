Coimbatore, Mar 5 (PTI) The government of India should take steps to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war lest it leads to a world war, Puthiya Tamizhakam said on Saturday

A resolution adopted during a committee meeting of the party here requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the initiative to talk to Vladimir Putin of Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and put an end to their face- off, president of Puthiya Tamizhakam K Krishnaswamy told reporters.

On the performance of the party in the recently held civic polls across Tamil Nadu, Krishnasamy said seven out of the 65 candidates fielded in Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni and Tirunelveli won with a huge margin.

This was just the beginning, he said adding that the party would do well in elections in future.

