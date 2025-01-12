Prayagraj (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Synonymous with the Kumbh, the mega gathering when a sea of humanity descends on this holy city, as also the 'Sengol', a Chola-era symbol that denoted the transfer of power from the British in 1947, Allahabad -- now Prayagraj -- also enjoyed the rare distinction of becoming India's capital, albeit for a day.

Much before India experienced its "tryst with destiny” moment after gaining Independence from the British in 1947, Allahabad had its fair share of “tryst with fate" when it was made the national capital only for a day – on November 1, 1858.

The Sengol made of silver with a coating of gold, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023 described as a symbol of transfer of power that continues to inspire parliamentarians, was kept in the Nehru Gallery of Allahabad Museum before taking its pride of place in the new Parliament complex in Delhi.

Tripti Ghosh, an octogenarian who witnessed around six 'Poorn Kumbhs' and six 'Ardh Kumbhs' in Prayagraj, told PTI on Sunday, "Allahabad, which is synonymous with Kumbh Mela for the past many centuries, hogged the limelight in 2023 when the 'Sengol' kept in the Nehru Gallery of Allahabad Museum was moved to Delhi for its installation in the new Parliament building.

"The iconic Allahabad High Court, which has given some landmark judgements, and the historic Allahabad University, which has churned out many distinguished names, are also located in Prayagraj. However, the icing on the cake moment came when Allahabad was made the capital of India for one day, on November 1, 1858."

Ghosh also fondly recalled how her late husband Amalendu Ghosh "used to boast to his cousins that Allahabad was also made the capital of India just like Calcutta (now Kolkata) and Delhi, and that an important historical event took place here".

"He used to jokingly say that even before India experienced its famous tryst with the destiny moment after gaining Independence from the British, Allahabad already enjoyed its fair share of tryst with fate when it was made the national capital for a day," Ghosh said.

Sharing details, Sanjay Srivastava, head of the department of medieval and modern history at Allahabad University, told PTI, "After the first war of Independence in 1857, the administration of the East India Company was brought to an end, and Queen Victoria's proclamation was read out in Allahabad on November 1, 1858, by Lord Canning, the first Viceroy of India.

"Canning read out the proclamation at a royal 'darbar' in Allahabad, for which the city was made the capital of India for a day," Srivastava said.

In 1911, Lord Minto built a pillar at the place where the proclamation was read out as a memorial.

"The pillar still stands in the park, which was earlier known as Minto Park. It was renamed as Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Park (in 1977)," Srivastava said.

A display board in the park reads, "This Proclamation was read by Lord Canning on an open space in Prayagraj (then Allahabad) located on the left bank of Yamuna. This (place) was called Minto Park earlier, and is now called Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Park. The Proclamation is also known as the 'Magna Carta' of India."

When asked why Allahabad was chosen for reading out the proclamation, Heramb Chaturvedi, former head of the department of medieval and modern history at Allahabad University, told PTI, "It is because this place was the epicentre of everything back then. Also, unlike Kanpur, Lucknow, Central India and Agra, which were still in turmoil, Allahabad was a safe place for the British."

Chaturvedi, who also served as dean of the faculty of arts at the university, said Allahabad was the capital of the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh from 1902 to 1920 before Harcourt Butler, the first governor of the United Provinces, made Lucknow the capital without issuing any gazette notification.

"For around three months in 1836, Allahabad was the capital of the North-Western Provinces. Later, they realised that Agra was the Mughal capital, while Delhi still enjoyed that position. So, they shifted the capital to Agra, which was nearer to the centre of political gravity (Delhi)," he said.

Noting that Allahabad was also the capital of the North-Western Province from 1858, Chaturvedi said, "Later, when the region was reorganised as the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh, it (Allahabad) continued to be the capital from 1902 to 1920."

