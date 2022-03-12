Srinagar, Mar 12 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) on Saturday revamped its media and communication cell, and nominated party leader Tanvir Sadiq as its chief spokesperson and in-charge of communications.

Sadiq was the advisor to former chief minister Omar Abdullah in his government and also the party spokesperson a decade ago.

A spokesperson of the party said the changes were made in the interest of strengthening the media and the communication wing of the party, and the order was issued by the party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah.

Former MLA from RS Pura and senior leader Gagan Bhagat was nominated as the deputy chief spokesperson and in-charge, capacity building and training.

Imran Nabi Dar, who was the spokesperson of Kashmir province, has been elevated to the post of the party's state spokesperson and Ifra Jan, who was the additional spokeswoman, has taken over his position.

NC youth leaders Zeeshan Rana and Thakur Yashu Vardhan Singh have been nominated as the additional spokespersons of Jammu, the party said.

In addition, Mudassir Shahmiri has been nominated as the deputy political secretary to the party vice president.

