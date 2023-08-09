New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): In a move aimed at bringing transformative changes to the nursing education and practice landscape, the Parliament on Tuesday passed the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) Bill, 2023.

According to an official statement, the Act will replace the existing Indian Nursing Council with a modern regulatory structure, marking a significant legislative reform in the sector.

The NNMC Act, 2023 will introduce several crucial provisions to elevate the standards of nursing education and services, enhance professional conduct, and ensure greater transparency and accountability.

Under the NNMC Act, a national nursing and midwifery commission and autonomous boards at the national level will be established. Corresponding state nursing and midwifery commissions will also be set up to regulate and maintain education and service standards, oversee professional conduct, and manage online and live Registers, the statement informed.

The other key highlights of the proposed act include Tenure and Accountability, Uniform Admission Process and Competence, Embracing Innovation and Collaboration, Development of Soft Skills and Specialized Courses, Global Mobility and Expertise and National Advisory Council and Coordination.

Further, according to the official press note, the passing of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill 2023 signifies a major step towards elevating nursing education and practice standards, fostering innovation, and enhancing collaboration across the healthcare sector.

"It is a crucial milestone that underscores the government's commitment to nurturing a highly skilled and competent nursing workforce, thus ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare services to the nation," the statement added. (ANI)

