New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The first edition of the biannual Naval Commanders' conference 2026 was conducted from April 14-17 at Nausena Bhawan, New Delhi. The four-day, apex-level conference served as a vital forum for a comprehensive review of the Navy's operational and materiel preparedness, infrastructure, logistics, and human resource initiatives, along with an assessment of the prevailing operational environment amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the conference commenced with an inaugural address by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi.

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Emphasising the evolving geostrategic environment, the CNS highlighted increasing complexities in maritime security, where concurrent conflicts, a weakening rules-based order, and increased threats posed by non-state actors are converging to create a highly contested operational space for the Indian Navy.

The Chief of the Naval Staff underscored the need to maintain continued focus on combat readiness and to adopt emerging technologies in order to build a future-ready force.

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He also reiterated the Indian Navy's obligations in the Indian Ocean Region within the emerging geo-strategic landscape, and stressed the importance of a cohesive and credible approach through proactive engagements with Friendly Foreign Countries in both multilateral and bilateral exercises.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and the Union Home Secretary also interacted with the Naval Commanders during the conference. The CDS highlighted the changing geopolitical order and urged the Navy to prepare for the rapidly evolving nature of warfare, including its economic and technological dimensions.

The Home Secretary alluded to the need for continued collaborative efforts between the Navy and paramilitary in maintaining a robust Coastal security architecture, and towards combating transnational illegal activities.

During the conference, the Indian Navy Maritime Security Strategy (INMSS -2026) was released by the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other key naval publications. Building upon Defence Forces Vision 2047 and Indian Navy Vision 2047, the INMSS outlines the Navy's security strategy in the maritime domain for furtherance of national interests in the coming decade in the evolving security environment. The strategy is anchored in a realistic assessment of the evolving geopolitical landscape, disruptive technologies, reforms in higher defence organisation, and the changing character of warfare.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Chief of the Naval Staff also hosted Sagar Manthan. The forum facilitated a discussion between the Navy's top leadership and subject matter experts on `Reforming Defence R&D and Capability Development through Greater Industry Participation'. (ANI)

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