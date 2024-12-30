Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): As the countdown for the New Year celebration has begun, Navi Mumbai police is gearing up to ensure that the festivities go on peacefully without any untoward incidents, a senior police officer said on Monday

Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai said that police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of every citizen and also urged the people to remain responsible during celebrations in adherence to laws and regulations.

Also Read | New Year 2025 Celebration Deadline: Bengaluru Police Permit Celebrations Only Until 1 AM on January 1, Deploy Over 11,000 Personnel for Security.

"The Navi Mumbai Police is ready to provide a safe and secure environment to the people for the celebrations of the New Year...The police will be deployed," he said.

Additionally, officers will be deployed in civil dress to keep a check on drug consumption in major areas of the city.

Also Read | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Demands Bharat Ratna for Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"I want to appeal to people to not drink and drive...There are farmhouses in large numbers in Panvel. There would be officers in civil dresses to keep a check on drug consumption," he added.

On December 21, the state excise department conducted a raid on a warehouse located on Solapur Street in Mumbai's Dana Bunder area. They seized 580 bottles of foreign liquor valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh and arrested three individuals in connection with the case, according to an official from the State Excise Department.

As per the information received, a truck was also seized during the raid.

New Year is among the festivals and occasions that are celebrated with great fervour in India, especially in the urban parts of the country. The celebrations and parties during these occasions often involve heavy usage of alcohol, which causes a surge in cases of alcohol smuggling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)