Bengaluru, December 30: Given the New Year celebrations, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Monday that thousands of police personnel have been deployed and all necessary preparations have been made to ensure that no untoward incidents happen in Bengaluru City and the entire state. He also appealed to the public not to get involved in any untoward incidents.

"All the necessary preparations have been made to ensure that no untoward incidents happen in Bengaluru City and the entire state. We have also warned people who want to create disturbances, and at the same time, we have made extensive preparations. Thousands of cops have been deployed, and I appeal to the public not to get involved in any untoward incidents. Celebrate the New Year happily. Let your New Year be very joyful," he told reporters here. New Year’s Eve 2024 Fireworks in India: Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and Other Best Places To Visit and Experience the Dazzling Fireworks and Welcome New Year 2025 With Joy.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Bengaluru Police for the upcoming New Year celebrations in the city, with tight security deployment in areas with heavy footfall to ensure public safety and the smooth flow of traffic. A total of 11,830 police personnel, including senior officers along with civil defence staff and others, will be maintaining strict vigilance across the city, monitoring any potential rave parties and drug-related activities. New Year's Eve 2024 Party Songs' Playlist: From 'Uptown Funk' to 'Kala Chashma,' Raise a Toast to New Year 2025 With These Party Songs (Watch Videos).

Police said the government has permitted New Year celebrations only until 1 am, and the public is allowed to conduct celebrations only within the prescribed time limit.