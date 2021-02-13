Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) A probationary sub-inspector attached to Sanpada police station in Navi Mumbai was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Saturday.

Rahul Koli (29) had demanded Rs 30,000 to settle a dispute between a shop owner and his tenant, ACB official Shivraj Bendre said.

He was held in a trap laid at Sanpada police station on Friday and has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

