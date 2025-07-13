Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): Due to heavy rains in most parts of the state during the ongoing monsoon season, several roads and bridges have been damaged. Under the directives of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, strict instructions have been issued to the Roads & Buildings Department, municipalities, and municipal corporations to carry out immediate repairs, said a release.

Accordingly, road repairs, inspections, and other quality enhancement works are currently underway across the state on a priority basis.

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut on July 15: Several Parts of Tamil Nadu Capital To Face 5-Hour Outage for Maintenance Work, Check Full List of Affected Areas.

Under the guidance of CM Patel and the leadership of Commissioner Dev Chaudhary, Navsari Municipal Corporation has taken key steps to swiftly address civic and road issues.

On July 8 2025, a special drive was launched under the "CCRS - Comprehensive Complaint Redressal System," introducing a WhatsApp helpline (87992 23046) for citizens to report potholes with photos and location details. Since then, around 80 complaints are received daily, with 85 per cent resolved the same day and the rest within 24 hours. Regular patchwork is carried out during dry spells to ensure safe travel, supported by a dedicated mobile team.

Also Read | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Approves To Install CCTV Cameras in All 74,000 Coaches To Enhance Passenger Safety.

To further enhance responsiveness to public feedback received via WhatsApp, on 9th July 2025, Navsari Municipal Corporation added a new feature called "Road Demand Request" to the NMC Connect app.

This allows citizens to easily submit road-related requirements in their area. As the feature is directly linked to the CCRS portal, immediate review and action can be initiated, the press release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)