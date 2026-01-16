Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 16 (ANI): The Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, remains committed to improving the 'Ease of Living' for citizens while advancing urban development across Gujarat. With cities developing, the government is ensuring the availability of essential civic amenities such as water supply, drainage pipelines, roads, and sanitation in newly connected areas.

According to a press release, aligning with this approach, Navsari Municipal Corporation has undertaken a water supply and drainage project with an investment of Rs 112 crore.

Navsari Municipal Corporation was formed on 1 January 2025, following the inclusion of the former Navsari Vijalpore Municipality area along with four adjoining villages, Eru, Dharagiri, Dantej, and Hansapore. These outer areas had long been facing challenges related to clean drinking water and the lack of proper drainage infrastructure.

To address these concerns once and for all, Navsari Municipal Corporation has initiated the construction of a new water supply and drainage network in these areas at an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore, said the release.

Under this project, the Municipal Corporation will develop modern infrastructure in a phased manner, including new water supply and drainage pipelines, overhead tanks, underground sumps, drainage pumping stations, sewage treatment plants, and new water treatment plants.

As per the release, these initiatives will provide substantial relief to over 25,000 residents by addressing long-standing challenges related to drinking water availability and sewage disposal. As a result, health-related concerns, especially among children, will be reduced significantly.

The new water supply and drainage network in Navsari will not only strengthen civic infrastructure but will also be an important step towards making the city cleaner, safer, and more modern. The four villages integrated into the Navsari Municipal Corporation area will also have better roads, street lighting, new drainage networks, gardens, ponds, a vihar dham, a civic centre, and dustbin distribution to strengthen cleanliness efforts, said the release.

Discussing this project, Navsari Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dev Chaudhary said that "In the new year, Navsari Municipal Corporation is focusing on improving basic civic facilities, including drainage, roads, storm water systems, and water supply. For this, a plan has been prepared to lay complete drainage, water, and stormwater networks in the four villages recently merged into the city. In the first phase, drainage and water supply works will be carried out. The project is being implemented on schedule and will provide relief to residents while improving their overall well-being."

In 2005, PM Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, celebrated the first 'Urban Development Year' and introduced various initiatives to boost urban development across Gujarat, as per the release. Building on this vision and committed to accelerating progress, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced that 2025 will be observed as 'Urban Development Year' once again.

