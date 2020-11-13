New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday visited a strategically located naval air station at Campbell Bay in Great Nicobar Island and reviewed the Indian Navy's operational preparedness in the region, officials said.

The air station, INS Baaz, keeps an eye on several critical international sea lanes passing through the Indian Ocean Region, they said.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped and Stoned to Death in Dhenkanal District.

Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command Lt General Manoj Pande briefed Admiral Singh about various operational matters.

"The Chief of Naval Staff was briefed on the operational preparedness and infrastructure aspects of the Command, including readiness in the prevalent security scenario," an Indian Navy Spokesperson said.

Also Read | Bihar Congress Legislature Party Asks Interim President Sonia Gandhi to Elect New Leader.

"The visit was aimed to express solidarity with personnel on the occasion of Deepawali," he added.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command is India's only tri-services command which has been playing a major role in defending the country's strategic interests in the Indian Ocean, a region that has witnessed increasing forays by Chinese warships in the last couple of years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)