New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Indian Navy's Chiefs' Conclave 2025 took place at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi on February 8. The event brought together eight former Naval Chiefs to share their collective experience and knowledge, said the Navy.

"The Chiefs' Conclave 2025 aims to gain from the collective experience and knowledge of the eight former Naval Chiefs who are attending the #Conclave. They were presented with an operational update, including policy initiatives, technological, materiel, and operational logistics advancements, and perspective plans at the new #NausenaBhawan," the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

Also Read | Aligarh Muslim University: 'Beef Biryani' on Sunday Lunch Menu Triggers Row in AMU After Notice Goes Viral on Social Media; 'Typing Error' Administration Clarifies.

The conclave featured operational updates, policy initiatives, and discussions on the future of warfare and maritime strategy.

"An exclusive session was also conducted to deliberate #Manthan on key issues of interest, fostering an open exchange of ideas on the future of warfare and #maritimestrategy in an evolving geo-political landscape and HR paradigms," the Navy said.

Also Read | Delhi Government Formation 2025: BJP Leaders Parvesh Verma, Kailash Gahlot Visit L-G VK Saxena's Residence, Await Key Decisions.

A book titled "Legacy of Leadership: Naval Chiefs through Time" was also released, chronicling the inspiring journeys of former Chiefs of Naval Staff.

"With personal stories, rare photographs & first-hand accounts, this "Collector's Edition" offers a unique glimpse into the leadership of the former CNSs."

Chief of Naval Staff reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to safeguarding India's national maritime interests, saying, "We are committed to carrying forward your illustrious legacy."

The conclave highlighted the Navy's dedication to institutional continuity and leveraging wisdom from past leadership to shape the future of India's maritime power.

The conclave takes place as the Navy is making strides toward achieving full self-reliance by 2047, with a focus on enhancing its capabilities in the vast Indian Ocean region (IOR) and nearing critical acquisitions, such as fighter jets and submarines.

This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent dedication of three indigenously built combat platforms--two warships and a submarine--to the nation, marking a significant step in empowering the 21st-century Indian Navy.

The event highlighted the Navy's rapid indigenisation efforts, with 60 warships currently under construction at various Indian shipyards, as it works toward complete self-reliance by 2047, coinciding with India's 100th year of Independence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)