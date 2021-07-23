Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) The Navy on Friday declared a 'no-fly zone' around its installations in West Bengal for non-conventional aerial objects, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The move comes in the wake of an attack on the Indian Air Force station at Jammu with armed drones and reported sightings of similar objects around the sensitive region near the India-Pakistan border.

"An area of radius 3 km from the perimeter of all Indian Navy establishments/areas and naval assets in West Bengal is hereby designated as 'No-Fly zone'..." a statement from the office of the Naval Officer-in-Charge, West Bengal, said.

"All individuals or civil agencies are prohibited from flying any such non-conventional aerial objects, drones and UAVs within these zones," it said.

Defence Chief Public Relations Officer at Kolkata Wing Commander, M K Hooda, said "civil agencies" are private entities, which does not include state or central government agencies.

