Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A hardcore Naxal cadre carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head surrendered before the police in Odisha's Malkangiri on Sunday, Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh Khilari said.

The dreaded Naxal has been identified as Mahadev Madkami, was Chhattisgarh-Malkangiri area's party member.

Madkami was operating as the area party member of Kangerghati under Darva division.

He was allegedly involved in several violent activities including killing of civilians, destroying public properties and exchange of fire with security forces.

Several criminal cases are also pending against him in different police stations across the state.

According to the police, the main reason Madkami wanted to join the mainstream society was that he realised about the futility of violent path of Naxalism and the rapid development works in Malkangiri district.

He was also disappointed with the behaviour of senior Maoist leaders of Kanger Ghati area committee and regional feelings among Telugu and other cadres.

Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh Khilari said, "Establishment of Border Security Force (BSF) Company Operating Bases (COBs) at Mahupadar, Temurpalli and Kartanpalli near Tulsi RF bordering to Chhattisgarh has also contributed to his decision of surrendering."

"The surrendered maoist will be provided monetary assistance as per Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of government of Odisha and financial assistance for building a house, pursuing studies and training in a trade/vocation of his liking," added Khilari. (ANI)

