Gadchiroli, Dec 20 (PTI) Naxalites set ablaze an earth-moving machine and a tanker engaged in road construction work in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Hidur-Dodur village located on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

The construction work was underway on the village road, which connects further to Koyarkoti, where Naxalites torched the machine and the vehicle engaged in the work, a police official said.

Naxalites also put up a pamphlet in the area, calling for a nationwide bandh on December 22, the police said.

