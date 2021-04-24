Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 24 (ANI): A group of Naxals on Saturday opened fire on Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

The firing took place at around 8.30 pm in Koylibeda police station area.

The BSF and DRG personnel retaliated to the firing, said Sundarraj Pattilingam, Inspector General, Bastar.

The firing lasted for about 15-20 minutes and the Naxals fled taking advantage of the darkness and forest. All BSF personnel in the camp are safe. (ANI)

