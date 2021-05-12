Srinagar, May 12 (PTI) National Conference (NC) on Wednesday condemned "atrocities" by Israeli forces in Palestine and asked Muslim countries to put up a strong and united face to mount pressure on the Jewish state to immediately stop the aggression.

In a joint statement, NC leaders, including party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, condemned in the strongest of terms the atrocities being committed and expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.

Condemning the Israeli attacks in unequivocal terms, the leaders said that even in the holy month of Ramzan, Israel has "unleashed an unjust and despicable war" in East Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Jarrah and Bab Al-Amud resulting in killing of scores of innocent Palestinians.

"Even women and children are not being spared,' they said.

Expressing anguish and pain at the Israeli assault on Islam's third holiest site Masjid Al-Aqsa, the NC leaders said nothing can be more tragic than the "deafening silence" of some prominent Muslim countries.

"Just to please the US, they couldn't muster courage to condemn the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. They should put up a strong and united face and mount pressure on Israel and its allies to immediately stop this aggression in Palestine," the party said.

The leaders said the people of Jammu and Kashmir stand in solidarity with the victims and those who are being forced out of their homes in this holy month.

"We pray for justice, for a cessation of this violence and suppression and for the safeguarding of the lives of our brothers and sisters in Palestine", they added.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the deafening silence of the world community on deadly strikes by Israel against Palestine and killing of innocent civilians was shocking.

"Deafening silence of world community on deadly strikes by Israel against Palestine killing innocent civilians is shocking. Even symbolic condemnations come with a rider justifying the violence in the name of Israel's right to self defence. What about Palestine's right to life," Mufti asked on Twitter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)