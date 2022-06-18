Srinagar, Jun 18 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday condemned the killing of police Sub Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir in Pulwama, terming it dastardly and horrific.

Mir's body was found in the paddy field near his home. Officials said Mir, a resident of Samboora in Pampore area of the south Kashmir district, was shot dead by terrorists on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"Yet another family has been devastated. Such dastardly acts only leave a trail of everlasting agony behind them. I condemn this act of terror in the strongest possible terms. My heart goes out to the bereaved family. May Almighty give them strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss, and eternal peace to the departed," Farooq Abdullah said.

Condemning the killing, Omar Abdullah said he was deeply saddened by the horrific killing of the police officer.

"I offer my condolences with the bereaved and pray to the Almighty that they find enough strength to bear this inconsolable loss. May the deceased rest in peace," Omar Abdullah said.

