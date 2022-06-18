The fifth and final match of the ongoing five-match T20 series between India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will be played on 19 June 2022 (Sunday) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SA 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction tips can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

After a lousy start, India has furiously bounced back by winning consecutive two matches to level the series 2-2. In the fourth match, Dinesh Karthik's maiden T20 international fifty and Hardik Pandya's 46 off 31 balls helped India post a decent total of 169. Avesh khan's career-best figure of 4/18, later in the game was another show to follow, as men in blue won the fourth T20 by 82 runs. Now, that the game is on and we have a finale awaiting, Men in blue will be eyeing to make the record of winning their first-ever T20 series against South Africa at home. IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Quinton de Kock (SA), Dinesh Karthik (IND) can be taken as our wicket-keeper

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shreyas Iyer (IND), Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND), Ishan Kishan (IND), David Miller (SA) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND), Dwaine Pretorius (SA) could be our all-rounders

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Harshal Patel (IND) could form the bowling attack

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Dinesh Karthik (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Ruturaj Gaikwad (IND), Ishan Kishan (IND), David Miller (SA), Hardik Pandya (IND), Dwaine Pretorius (SA), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Harshal Patel (IND).

Ishan Kishan (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Dwaine Pretorius (SA) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

