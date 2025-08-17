New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): In a significant achievement for consumer grievance redressal in the country, ten States, along with the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), recorded a disposal rate of over 100 percent in the month of July 2025, indicating that the number of cases resolved exceeded the number of cases filed during this period, stated a release.

Analysis of the data for the period from July 1 to July 31 2025, further reveals that the overall disposal of consumer cases across the country was substantially higher than the corresponding period in 2024, underscoring the continued efforts towards timely and effective resolution of consumer disputes.

Adding to this achievement, as of August 6 2025, over two lakh users, including NRIs, have registered on the e-Jagriti platform since its launch, and 85,531 cases have been filed through it this year alone.

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, launched e-Jagriti on January 1, 2025, as a next-generation, unified digital platform to transform consumer grievance redressal across the country.

Designed to enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency, the platform integrates legacy systems such as OCMS, e-Daakhil, NCDRC CMS, and the CONFONET portal into a single seamless interface, eliminating fragmentation for users.

Now operational at the NCDRC and across all 36 States and Union Territories, e-Jagriti enables consumers and advocates to register via OTP-based authentication, file complaints from anywhere in India or abroad, pay fees online or offline, and track case progress in real time.

E-Jagriti stands out for its inclusive, citizen-centric design, offering digital case filing, document exchange, virtual hearings, real-time SMS and email updates, multilingual support, chatbot assistance, and voice-to-text features to aid visually challenged and elderly users.

It provides dedicated modules for advocates to track cases, receive hearing alerts, upload documents, and verify credentials through Bar Council integration, while judges gain secure access to complete digital case files, smart court calendars, analytics dashboards, and virtual courtrooms for faster, remote hearings, reducing reliance on physical infrastructure.

E-Jagriti integrates Bharat Kosh and PayGov payment gateways for seamless fee transactions, ensures secure access through role-based permissions and end-to-end encryption, and reduces reliance on paper and travel by fully digitising workflows.

This not only boosts the efficiency of consumer commissions and supports environmental sustainability but also marks a major step toward faster, more inclusive consumer justice, with the Department of Consumer Affairs urging citizens nationwide to use the platform to assert their rights with ease and transparency. (ANI)

