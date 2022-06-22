Panaji, Jun 22 (PTI) The National Confederation of Human Rights Organizations (NCHRO) on Wednesday said that fringe elements, of whichever religion they belong to, should not be permitted to organise conferences aimed at disturbing peace and harmony.

The NCHRO Goa state president Fr Savio Fernandes and general secretary Iftiyaz Sayyed, in a joint statement released here, said that the government should reject the groups and people who build divisions in the society.

The confederation was referring to a resolution of 'Hindu Rashtra' passed in the recently held Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahaadhiveshan at Ramnathi village in North Goa. The conference was organised by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

"The fringe elements, whichever religion they belong to, should not be permitted to organise conferences which disturb the peace and harmony which tends to depict Goa," the NCHRO has said.

The government should take prompt and swift action against the hate speech.

"The HJS made a series of statements that vitiated the political and social atmosphere," the statement read.

Fernandes and Sayyed alleged that the Goa government "sat back in silence", while this anti-national talk happened within the state, which is of "deep concern".

