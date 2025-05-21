Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Echoing a united stance against terrorism, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday asserted that the members of all party delegations are representing India, not any political party, during their visit to foreign countries as part of a outreach against Pakistan's support for terrorism on the global stage.

Addressing a press conference, Sule, who is a member of one of the all-party delegations visiting various countries to showcase India's continued fight against terrorism, said, "... We are not going on behalf of the party. We are going to other countries on behalf of India. "

"In the all-party meeting, it was decided that we would not speak against the central government. NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar also said this is not the right time to convene a parliament session... There should be a discussion in the parliament after the Operation Sindoor concludes. Right now, also the Operation Sindoor is underway," the Baramati MP added.

Group 7, led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule, will be representing India's stand in Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. BJP's Rajiv Pratap Ruddy, Anurag Singh Thakur, and V Muraleedharan, along with Congress' Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP's Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, and former permanent representative of India to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, will be putting forth India's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

"The groups are going in two parts. I am very grateful to the PM, MEA and Jaishankar ji. This is not about politics; we are going proud Indians who want to fight against terrorism. We condemn any terrorist activities anywhere in the world. India has always led for peace, harmony and happiness. This is message we all are taking...Everyone is aligned, there are no party issues, everyone is talking to each other. There is no politics, we are going as proud Indians," Supriya Sule said.

Earlier, in the day while leaving for Japan, with the all-party delegation that will visit five East Asian Countries. CPI-M leader John Brittas said that all countries must come together with India in its rally against terrorism.

"Our delegation is now leaving for Japan. I have always been saying that this is a public diplomatic outreach to send across the message of India that the world has to unite against terrorism, and this is a high time that the countries need to rally with India in its concerns against terrorism," he told ANI.

Brittas said he hopes to accurately send across India's message to the world across different sections of people.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, this month.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism. (ANI)

