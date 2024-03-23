New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The country's apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Delhi Police to investigate an allegedly defamatory advertisement by a coaching institute targeting a minor girl.

In a letter to the South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPR) raised concerns over the potential violation of child rights and defamation laws.

The NCPCR, a statutory body mandated to protect child rights across the country, cited a post on social media platform X wherein the coaching institute allegedly published an advertisement portraying a minor girl in a negative light.

The advertisement insinuated that the girl's departure from the coaching institute resulted in poor academic performance and suggested that she could have achieved better results through self-study rather than joining another institute.

Expressing grave concern over the potential impact of such advertisements on the minor's reputation and psychological wellbeing, the NCPCR invoked its powers under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, to initiate action.

The commission highlighted that the advertisement could potentially violate defamation laws outlined in Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

In light of these concerns, the Delhi Police has been urged to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take necessary legal action against those responsible for the defamatory advertisement.

The NCPCR has requested the Delhi Police to submit an Action Taken Report within seven days of receiving the letter.

