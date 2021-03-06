New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR has written to the Bhopal police seeking the registration of an FIR against the founder of a city-based NGO that published a report which creates a "dreadful image of India worldwide".

The annual report of the NGO, Persecution Relief, alleges without any proof that Christian institutions and orphanages in the country face harassment, "adversely affecting the integrity and reputation of India", NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanungo said in a statement.

"The Commission received a complaint through which it has been made aware of the report published by NGO Persecution Relief...

"...the NGO has made certain serious allegations in its Annual Report, 2019 thereby adversely affecting the integrity and reputation of India. This Annual Report has been circulated globally thereby creating a dreadful image of India worldwide," he said.

Without any proof to substantiate its claims, the report alleges that Christian institutions and orphanages in the country face incidents of harassment, he added.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson claimed that an independent enquiry found that no such incidents had taken place.

"This has potentially caused injury to the sovereignty and integrity of India on the global scale and brought disrepute and disregard to the country... which constitutes an act of sedition on the part of the NGO and therefore attracts criminal liability under section 124A... of the IPC," Kanungo said.

He sought the registration of an FIR against the founder of the NGO, Shibhu Thomas, and other officials "who have, by publishing this annual report, created hatred, ill will and enmity amongst different religious groups and communities in India".

