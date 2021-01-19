By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday forwarded the matter of Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma's statement on minor girls, to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police for appropriate action.

The letter sent to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police reads, "Keeping in view the seriousness of the statement made on the public platform by a person holding the public office being a Member of the Legislative Assembly, the matter is being forwarded to you for appropriate action."

Earlier the NCPCR had sought an explanation from the MLA on his statement within two days, however, the Commission did not receive his reply till date.

A letter to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma was also sent in this regard.

The statement made on minor girls has been observed by NCPCR as "discriminatory in nature and is against the provisions of UNCRC (United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child) as well as the governing principle of equality and non-discrimination given under Section 3(x) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.", stated the NCPCR in its letter.

The letter also highlighted that minor girls are vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and maltreatment.

The Congress MLA sparked controversy after his statement questioning an increase in the age bar for girls from 18 to 21 surfaced.

"According to doctors, a girl is ready for reproduction by the age of 15. Is Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a doctor or a scientist? So, on what basis does girls' marriageable age be increased from 18 to 21?" Verma had said at a press conference. (ANI)

