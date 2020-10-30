Noida (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 211 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the district's infection tally to 17,633, official data showed.

The number of active cases reached 1,133 from 1,086 on Thursday, According To Data Released By The Uttar Pradesh Health Department For A 24-Hour Period.

On the brighter side, 164 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 16,432, sixth highest in the state, it showed.

The district's death toll stood at 69 with a mortality rate of 0.39 per cent. The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 93.18 per cent from 93.37 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 24,431 from 24,858 on Thursday, 25,487 on Wednesday, 26,267 on Tuesday, 26,654 on Monday and 27,317 on Sunday.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,48,644 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,007, it showed.

So far, 4,80,082 people have tested positive for the infection in the state, while the recovery rate reached 93.45 per cent on Friday, according to government officials.

