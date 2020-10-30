Mumbai, October 30: Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths again crawled up, even as the number recoveries crossed the 15 lakh-mark with a stable fatality rate, health officials said here on Friday. Continuing above the 100-mark, the state witnessed 127 deaths on Friday -- compared to the peak of 515 reported on September 15 -- taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 43,838.

The state recorded 6,190 new cases -- around one-third compared to the peak single-day tally of 24,886 reported on September 11 -- as the state's Covid tally jumped to 16,72,858 cases till date. The state's recovery rate increased from 89.69 per cent to 89.85 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 2.62 percent. India Reports 48,648 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Nears 81 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,21,090.

Simultaneously, another lot of 8,241 fully recovered patients returned home - taking the total number of discharged patients past the 15 lakh-mark to 15,03,050 till date - much higher than the 125,418 active cases currently present in the state. As per Friday's figures, there was one death roughly every 11.3 minutes and 258 new cases added every hour to the state tally, even as 8 districts notched zero fatalities. When Will COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield, Developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Be Available? Adar Poonawalla Responds.

Of the 127 deaths declared on Friday, Mumbai led chart with 32 fatalities, followed by 15 in Thane, 14 in Pune, 8 in Aurangabad, 6 in Solapur, 5 each in Beed and Nagpur, 4 each in Raigad, Ahmednagar and Jalna, 3 each in Sangli and Latur, 2 each in Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha and Bhandara, and 1 each in Nashik, Jalgaon, Satara, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Buldhana, Washim, Gondia and Chandrapur.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 28th day this month, Mumbai recorded 32 fatalities, as the city's toll shot up to 10,261, while 1,145 new cases took its tally to 256,505. Of the total 8 circles, Mumbai circle's (MMR, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) fatalities shot up by 51, taking its overall death toll to 17,942, while another spike of 2,159 new infectees took its tally to 581,313.

With another 21 fatalities, the Pune circle's (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll zoomed to 9,516, while the daily infections increased by 1,190 to 424,298 cases till date. Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine decreased from 25,33,687 to 25,29,462 now, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down from 12,690 to 12,411 on Friday.

