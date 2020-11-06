Noida (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 184 new COVID-19 patients on Friday that pushed its infection tally to 19,016, official data showed.

The number of active cases also rose to 1,519 from 1,470 on Thursday, the third highest in the state, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 138 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 17,429, the sixth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll stood at 68 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients reached 91.65 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 23,132 from 23,150 on Thursday, according to the data.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,63,240, as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,155 on Friday, it showed. PTI KIS

