Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Monday said the party is fighting a legal and a political battle against the abrogation of Article 370 at multiple-levels as he urged people to play their part by registering as voters for the imminent state election.

Abdullah's remarks came in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district where he made a brief stopover while on way to Chenab valley for a four-day tour.

Interacting with party workers, he urged them to get eligible youths to get registered as voters in their respective areas.

"The party is fighting a just, democratic, legal, and political battle against the decisions of August 5, 2019 at multiple levels," Abdullah said, referring to the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A, and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

The former Union minister, however, said that the people of J-K will also have to play their role by registering and subsequently coming out in large numbers to vote, whenever elections are held.

"Our region is at crossroads, it requires us to remain united as never before. It also requires our party men to educate and inform people about the designs of the anti-JK forces," he added.

