Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) chairman Harsh Chouhan on Thursday met Rajasthan chief secretary Usha Sharma to review the implementation of schemes and programmes for the welfare of STs there.

Other senior officers of the state government were also present in the meeting. according to a release from the commission.

"Work being done for the scheduled tribes was reviewed. Status of education, health and nutrition, land allocation, use of central assistance for tribal sub-plan, cases of atrocities on scheduled tribes were also reviewed during the meeting," it said.

Chouhan and NCST member Ananta Nayak were in Rajasthan on a three-day visit that began on March 21.

Nayak visited Sirohi on Wednesday and held a meeting with the collector and other officers there to review the implementation of various schemes for STs.

