New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The National Commission for Women on Wednesday held a meeting with state commissions to discuss various issues faced by women during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and steps taken to ensure their safety.

In the second quarterly meeting, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma held discussions with representatives of 18 state commissions.

"Ravuri Suez, Director, Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Women informs that help desks were set up during lockdown where the commission extended assistance to victims of domestic violence, pregnant women in need and arranged ration for migrant women in the state," the NCW said in a series of tweets.

Binota Meinam, chairperson of Manipur State Commission for Women told the NCW that they have been actively taking up cases through WhatsApp, Facebook and the official email address during the lockdown.

"The (state) commission has also set up an investigation team for dealing with cases reported in the pandemic," the NCW said.

Diki Fanai, representing the Mizoram State Commission for Women, spoke about how they have been battling not just the pandemic but also floods.

"Diki Fanai of the Mizoram State Commission for Women informed that the state has also been braving severe floods and the Commission along with government-appointed clinical psychologists has been facilitating counseling across eastern parts of Mizoram," the NCW said.

Revathy, joint director of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women informed that during the lockdown family counsellings were conducted and distressed women were relocated to 'swadhar greh' and shelter homes for rehabilitation, it said.

At shelter homes, these women were given skill training to become self-reliant, it added.

"Minati Behera, Chairperson, Odisha State Commission informs that WhatsApp helpline was created for reporting cases in lockdown. Cybercrime cases were processed with the help of #cybercell. Webinars were conducted with OneStopCentres for better coordination and functioning," the NCW tweeted.

"Lilaben Ankolia, Chairperson Gujarat State Commission for Women informs that during lockdown migrant women were given ration kits. #NariAdalats across the state are not only resolving cases of women but have also extended financial assistance to them during the pandemic," it said in another tweet.

