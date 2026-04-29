India News | NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Kolhapur Sexual Exploitation Case, Seeks Strict Action

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a deeply disturbing report regarding large-scale sexual exploitation of women and minor girls in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The case involves a 22-year-old accused who allegedly lured women and minor girls through social media, sexually exploited them, recorded explicit content, and used it for blackmail, indicating a possible wider criminal network, according to the statement.

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Terming the incident 'heinous acts', NCW condemned the sexual exploitation of women and minor girls in Kolhapur on X.

"The Commission has strongly condemned these heinous acts, stating that such exploitation causes severe physical and psychological trauma and creates fear and insecurity among women and families. The incident also raises serious concerns about digital safety and cyber monitoring," NCW said.

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NCW issued a strong statement directing authorities to take swift and strict action in the matter. It has also emphasised that the directions include identification of all victims, arrest of all accused and their accomplices, removal of objectionable content from online platforms, and conducting a thorough cyber forensic investigation into the case.

"The Hon'ble Chairperson has directed the DGP, Maharashtra, to ensure immediate and stringent action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and IT Act, including identification of all victims, arrest of all accused and accomplices, removal of objectionable content from online platforms, and a thorough cyber forensic investigation," NCW added in an X post.

According to NCW, the Commission has also sought details regarding victim protection, counselling, medical assistance, rehabilitation support, and measures to prevent such blackmail and exploitation networks in the future. A detailed Action Taken Report has been sought within 7 days.

Earlier, on April 11, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of an incident where a woman allegedly died by suicide after tolerating domestic violence from her in-laws.

In a statement, the National Commission for Women flagged serious concern over the case of domestic violence and safety of women at her marital home after a woman died by suicide after facing harassment from her husband and in-laws repeatedly.

Terming the incident "deeply disturbing", the National Commission for Women wrote on X, "The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a deeply disturbing report regarding the death of a woman following alleged prolonged domestic violence by her husband and in-laws. The incident, where the woman allegedly died by suicide after sustained harassment and a violent assault, highlights serious concerns about the safety and dignity of women within marriage."

The Commission has strongly condemned this reprehensible act and expressed deep anguish over such cases of domestic violence. (ANI)

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