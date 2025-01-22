New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The growing drug abuse crisis in Punjab has severely impacted women, exposing them to domestic violence, economic instability, and health issues. Tackling this issue with a gender-sensitive approach is crucial. In collaboration with Panjab University, the National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to launch awareness campaigns aimed at empowering women and mitigating the harmful effects of drug abuse. Initial programs will be conducted in eight districts, focusing on education, support services, and community engagement to foster resilience and empowerment, according to an official release.

On January 24, 2025, the NCW will host an inaugural program to address the growing drug menace in Punjab and its devastating impact on women. The program aims to foster an open dialogue on this critical issue, highlighting the significant challenges women face--both directly, through addiction and indirectly, through their roles in families and communities affected by substance abuse.

The Governor of Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria, will inaugurate the event with NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, underscoring the urgency of addressing this crisis and the need for collaborative efforts to combat it.

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the NCW, stated, "The drug menace is not just a health issue--it is a social crisis that disproportionately affects women. It is essential that we come together to empower and support women who are bearing the brunt of this crisis in their homes and communities."

The event will be held at Panjab University. Following the program, the NCW will host a Jan Sunwai at the UT Guest House, Chandigarh, where Rahatkar will engage with women complainants, listen to their grievances, and offer the Commission's support. Additionally, she will visit the Model Jail in Chandigarh to gain firsthand insight into the challenges faced by incarcerated women, many of whom are affected by substance abuse.

This event marks a significant step in the NCW's ongoing efforts to address the intersection of drug addiction and women's well-being while working to empower women across Punjab. (ANI)

