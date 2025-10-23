Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): A cadet at Pune's National Defence Academy, who was suddenly found motionless on the surface of the water during practice for weak swimmers, could not be revived despite medical aid and died, an official said on Thursday.

Defence PRO, Pune, Ankush Chavan said the incident occurred at around 5pm on Thursday.

He said a formal inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and the next of kin have been informed.

"Today at around 1700, an incident occurred during the swimming practice for weak swimmers under the supervision of instructors. The trainees were swimming along the width of the pool, and Cadet Aditya D Yadav (18 years) was suddenly found motionless on the surface of the water," the Defence PRO said.

"Observing him motionless, two lifeguards immediately dove in and pulled him out. Prompt CPR & medical aid was given on site and then at MH Khadakwasla. Unfortunately, the cadet could not be revived...The civil police and next of kin have been informed. A formal 1nquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident," he added. (ANI)

