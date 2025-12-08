New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): On the Sixth day of the Parliament Winter Session, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs will felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for the landslide victory in the Bihar assembly election.

PM Modi is expected to participate in a special discussion on the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram," which will also touch on many important and lesser-known facets of the iconic song.

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9.

Further, the House will convene at 11 am, beginning with question hour, during which questions entered on a separate list were raised and answered by the concerned ministers.

Following this, several ministers will lay papers on the Table, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Ministry of Culture), Jayant Chaudhary (Ministry of Education), Pankaj Chaudhary (Ministry of Finance), Sushri Shobha Karandlaje (Ministry of Labour and Employment), Kirti Vardhan Singh (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change), and Harsh Malhotra (Ministry of Corporate Affairs).

The House will also see the presentation of the Tenth Report of the Standing Committee on Energy by Shrirang Appa Barne and Shrikant Eknath Shinde, on the subject of 'Performance Evaluation of Solar Power Projects in the Country'. Alongside, statements of the Standing Committee on Energy will be laid, showing final action taken by the government on previous reports concerning the Ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy.

In addition, Rajeev Rai and Angomcha Bimol Akoijam will present the 371st Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, reviewing autonomous bodies and institutions under the Ministry of Education, including NTA, NAAC, ICHR, ICPR, ICSSR, IIAS (Shimla), and the Auroville Foundation.

Statements of the Standing Committee on Finance will also be tabled by Bhartuhari Mahtab and Jayanta Kumar Roy, covering the final action taken by the government on reports regarding Demands for Grants 2024-25 for the Ministries of Finance, Corporate Affairs, NITI Aayog, and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Furthermore, the Committee on Estimates will lay five action-taken statements for the year 2025-26, covering implementation reviews of solar parks, the PMGSY scheme, Green Highways under NHDP, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and the PM MITRA textile parks scheme. Brijmohan Agarwal and Sanjay Jaiswal will present these statements. (ANI)

