Manama [Bahrain], November 6 (ANI): Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bahrain International Commercial Court (BICC) event, Meghwal said, "Definitely NDA will win the elections. I appeal to voters to cast their vote. They can take their grievances, if any, to the returning officer or the ECI."

Also Read | Sukanta Majumdar Security Lapse: Union Minister and West Bengal BJP Leader's Convoy Attacked in Nabadwip (Watch Video).

Highlighting the importance of voter participation, he added, "Casting a vote strengthens democracy, and the country gets global praise as well."

Meanwhile, mock-polling is underway at multiple polling booths, including booth 138, set up at Utkramit Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Rampur Uday, in the Darbhanga constituency, booth number 157, set up at Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya, Chhatarpura, Mokama constituency and booth number 287, set up at Manju Sinha Pariyojana Balika Ucch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Bakhtiyarpur constituency.

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2025: PM Narendra Modi Shares Breathtaking Aerial Photos of Varanasi As City Dazzles in Divine Splendour on Dev Deepawali.

Polling officer Raj Kumar Mishra said that all arrangements had been completed at booth number 287 in Bihar, a model polling station where the Chief Minister and his son are expected to vote.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Arrangements are up to date. There is nothing lacking here. This is the festival of democracy. This is a model polling station with three booths. CM and his son will vote here, at 287. There are 891 voters in this booth."

Presiding Officer at the booth number 138, Sashi Kumar while speaking to ANI said, "We are fully prepared, the agents have arrived... We are not experiencing any issues so far... There are all the security arrangements..."

Voters in 121 assembly constituencies spread across 18 districts in Bihar will cast their ballots in the first phase of the state's two-phase poll on Thursday.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly has a total of 243 seats, of which 203 are general, 38 reserved for SC and 2 for ST.

During the first phase political fate of a total of 1,314 candidates will be decided by over 3.75 crore electorates. It will likely set the tone -- whether the NDA can defend its slim 2020 victory cushion, or whether the MGB can upend the balance.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase covers 18 districts in North & Central/South Bihar. These include Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, Bhojpur and Patna. The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The remaining 122 constituencies of Bihar will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)