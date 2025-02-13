New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said the NDA will get 400 seats in the next General Elections while the Opposition's seats will decrease as Narendra Modi-led government takes the country towards the path of progress.

Participating in the general discussion on the Budget 2025-26 in the Rajya Sabha, Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said, "This is a Budget that provides economic justice, not just social justice".

"This time the NDA's (National Democratic Alliance) seats have reduced but next time we will reach 400 seats and your seats will keep decreasing while ours will increase and we will take the country in the direction of progress. This is a budget imparting social justice and I therefore support it," said Athawale.

He said all ministries have got a sizeable allocation of funds in the Budget, describing it as a "very strong, active budget".

The Republican Party of India leader expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him a ministerial post despite his party not having any elected members of Parliament.

"I have got the opportunity to be a minister for the third time. PM Modi believes in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," Athawale said.

He informed that a memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,200 crore at Indu Mill in Mumbai which will have a 350 feet statue of him, adding, "We are working to fulfil the vision of Dr Ambedkar".

