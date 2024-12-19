Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 19 (ANI): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Government of India, in partnership with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), conducted a comprehensive state-level mock exercise on flood disaster preparedness and response.

The initiative was carried out in two phases: a Tabletop Exercise held on December 17, 2024, and a full-scale physical Mock Exercise on December 19, 2024. The program was coordinated from the ASDMA Conference Hall in Guwahati.

The exercise aimed to bolster flood preparedness, improve inter-agency coordination, and refine response mechanisms across Assam. A total of ten districts-- Kamrup, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri, Morigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, and Nagaon--actively participated in the event. The exercise was overseen by Brigadier Ravinder Gurung (Retd), Senior Consultant (ME-IRS), NDMA, and conducted virtually from Guwahati.

The representatives from district administrations, state agencies, police, fire and emergency services, and other first responders contributed to the initiative. The simulation focused on various critical activities to assess flood preparedness and response capabilities.

These included issuing early warnings and situational updates, activating Incident Response Teams (IRT) by the State and District Emergency Operations Centers (SEOC & DEOCs), and establishing Incident Response System (IRS) facilities such as staging areas in affected districts. The Pre-emptive evacuations of vulnerable villages and unsafe urban structures were carried out, alongside search and rescue (SAR) operations, including specialized rescue efforts.

Additionally, Medical aid posts were set up, mass triage was conducted, and medical assistance was provided to affected populations. Relief camps were established, road clearance operations facilitated emergency movement, and on-site evaluations were conducted by NDMA exercise coordinators and ASDMA officials to ensure the efficiency of response mechanisms.

The mock exercise underscores the Government of India's dedication to enhancing disaster resilience and preparedness, particularly in Assam, a state frequently impacted by floods, also such initiatives highlight the significance of collective efforts in mitigating disaster risks, safeguarding lives, and ensuring effective response mechanisms. (ANI)

